* India raises 150 billion rupees via sale on bonds, 4.61 billion rupees of 2020 bonds devolved on primary dealers - cbank * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.12 pct 2020 bond at 95.46 rupees, yield at 9.0008 pct * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.28 pct 2027 bond at 93.67 rupees, yield at 9.0904 pct; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 100.26 rupees, yield at 9.1671 pct; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2041 bond at 95.43 rupees, yield at 9.2894 pct; fully sold (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)