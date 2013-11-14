US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
* India raises 150 billion rupees via sale on bonds, 4.61 billion rupees of 2020 bonds devolved on primary dealers - cbank * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.12 pct 2020 bond at 95.46 rupees, yield at 9.0008 pct * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.28 pct 2027 bond at 93.67 rupees, yield at 9.0904 pct; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 100.26 rupees, yield at 9.1671 pct; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2041 bond at 95.43 rupees, yield at 9.2894 pct; fully sold (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.