MUMBAI, Oct 1 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 9.5686 pct Vs 9.6947 pct last week * India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.9213 pct Vs 9.4591 pct 2 weeks ago * India sells 60 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.67 rupees - cbank * India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 91.83 rupees - cbank For poll, see