US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Comey testimony springs no surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 8 * Receives 126 bids for 62.24 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Accepts 81 bids for 29.95 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Partial allotment of 10.46 pct on 2 bids at 2030 bond auction * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 53.2 mln rupees at 2030 bond auction * For more auction results see:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)