* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1022 pct, unchanged from last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.9666 pct vs 8.0016 pct two week ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.02 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.64 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see