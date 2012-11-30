US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Nov 30 * India cbank says receives 181 bids for 147.71 bln rupees at 2026 bond auction. * Accepts 113 bids for 69.85 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 98.32 pct on 2 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 147.5 mln rupees. * For more details on auction results, see:
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)