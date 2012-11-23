* India cbank says receives 142 bids for 111.71 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction. * Accepts 48 bids for 29.93 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 70.81 pct on 8 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 710 mln rupees. * For more details on auction results, see: