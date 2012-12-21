US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India cbank says receives 146 bids for 95.56 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Accepts 51 bids for 29.92 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 6.57 pct on 20 bids * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 75.8 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)