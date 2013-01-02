MUMBAI Jan 2 Urjit Patel has been appointed as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, banking secretary D.K. Mittal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Patel will replace Subir Gokarn, who was heading the monetary policy department, among others in the central bank.

Prior to his appointment, Patel was an adviser in the Boston Consulting Group.

Gokarn's term as a deputy governor ended on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)