* India cbank says receives 248 bids for 179.53 bln rupees at 2025 bond auction. * Accepts 102 bids for 59.71 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 63.23 pct on 13 bids. * Accepts all 13 non-competitive bids for 293.1 mln rupees. * For more details on bond auction results, see: