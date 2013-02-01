BRIEF-Federal Bank to consider raising of funds debt securities issue worth up to 40 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India cbank says receives 248 bids for 179.53 bln rupees at 2025 bond auction. * Accepts 102 bids for 59.71 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 63.23 pct on 13 bids. * Accepts all 13 non-competitive bids for 293.1 mln rupees. * For more details on bond auction results, see:
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: