April 5 India cbank says receives 210 bids for 120.5 billion rupees at 2032 bond auction. * Accepts 10 bids for 19.75 billion rupees. * Partial allotment of 91.93 percent on 1 bid. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 246.7 million rupees. * For more details on bond auction result, see: