April 5 India cbank says receives 159 bids for 115.79 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction. * Accepts 9 bids for 29.83 billion rupees. * Partial allotment of 62.18 percent on 3 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 167 million rupees. * For more details on bond auction result, see: