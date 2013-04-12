BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 8.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 26
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
India cbank says receives 159 bids for 135.88 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * Accepts 40 bids for 29.83 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 51.38 pct on 3 bids * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 172.5 mln rupees * For more details on the bond auction results, see:
* Approved proposal to avail a term loan of INR 1.10 billion from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited