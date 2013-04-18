MUMBAI, April 18 * RBI says receives 143 bids for 123.40 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction * Accepts 5 bids for 29.92 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction * Partial allotment of 64.56 percent on 1 bid at 2020 bond auction * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 75.1 million rupees at 2020 bond auction * For more results, please see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)