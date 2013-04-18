MUMBAI, April 18 RBI says receives 203 bids for 205.03 billion rupees at 2022 bond auction * Accepts 46 bids for 59.82 billion rupees at 2022 bond auction * Partial allotment of 23.18 percent on 8 bids at 2022 bond auction * Accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 181.6 million rupees at 2022 bond auction * For more results, please see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)