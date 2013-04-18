MUMBAI, April 18 * RBI says receives 180 bids for 126.17 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * Accepts 34 bids for 29.66 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * Partial allotment of 34.87 pct on 5 bids at 2032 bond auction * Accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 337.7 mln rupees at 2032 bond auction * For more results, please see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)