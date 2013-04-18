MUMBAI, April 18 * RBI says receives 144 bids for 116.01 bln rupees at 2042 bond auction * Accepts 21 bids for 29.82 bln rupees at 2042 bond auction * Partial allotment of 69.09 pct on 3 bids at 2042 bond auction * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 177.9 mln rupees at 2042 bond auction * For more results, please see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)