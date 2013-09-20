BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday but rolled-back some of the measures it had implemented to support the battered rupee currency.
In his first monetary policy review since taking office on Sept 4, RBI Gov. Raghuram Rajan increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent. Economists had widely expected the RBI to leave the repo rate unchanged.
However, he reduced the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate by 75 basis points to 9.50 percent. The RBI had lifted the MSF to 10.25 percent in mid-July to stabilise a declining rupee. (Reporting by Mumbai newsroom)
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.