Sept 20 It is now possible to contemplate easing exceptional cash tightening measures in a calibrated manner, the Reserve Bank of India said in its policy review on Friday.

The central bank unexpectedly raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, but rolled back some of the measures it had implemented to support the battered rupee . (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)