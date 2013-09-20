MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India chief said the difference between the marginal standing facility (MSF) and the key repo rate will be brought down to 100 basis points over time.

The repo rate should be consistent with inflationary conditions, Governor Raghuram Rajan told a post-policy press conference.

Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review earlier on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation while scaling back some emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee.

