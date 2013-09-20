BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India chief said the difference between the marginal standing facility (MSF) and the key repo rate will be brought down to 100 basis points over time.
The repo rate should be consistent with inflationary conditions, Governor Raghuram Rajan told a post-policy press conference.
Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review earlier on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation while scaling back some emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee.
For more on the central bank decision, see
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.