INDORE, India July 11 India's central bank will aim to keep inflation low, while supporting growth, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India will take into account developments in inflation, growth as well as the external situation while formulating its monetary policy review, due on July 30, he said.

