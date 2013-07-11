US STOCKS-Wall St slips as geopolitical risks gather, earnings loom
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
INDORE, India, July 11 India's current account deficit remains high, the chief of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
Duvvuri Subbarao, speaking at a press briefing, said it was difficult to say how long the external problems affecting the rupee would persist.
India's current account deficit hit a record 4.8 percent in the last fiscal year and has been a key parameter for the RBI while setting monetary policy. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)