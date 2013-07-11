INDORE, India, July 11 India's current account deficit remains high, the chief of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Duvvuri Subbarao, speaking at a press briefing, said it was difficult to say how long the external problems affecting the rupee would persist.

India's current account deficit hit a record 4.8 percent in the last fiscal year and has been a key parameter for the RBI while setting monetary policy. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)