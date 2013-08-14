MUMBAI Aug 14 Central banks should tackle financial imbalances even if it means sacrificing some economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Anand Sinha said in a speech on Wednesday.

India's central bank has recently unveiled a slew of measures including draining cash and raising short-term interest rates, sparking concerns about the impact on economic growth.

Sinha Also said macroprudential regulations and monetary policy should move in the same direction. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)