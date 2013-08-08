BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance approves credit facilities of 100 mln rupees by Andhra Bank
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 8 India faces a challenging environment but it can be overcome, the country's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan told journalists after a board meeting of the central bank.
Rajan will take over as the central bank chief when Duvvuri Subbarao retires in September. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd