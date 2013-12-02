MUMBAI, Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 6, it said in a statement on Monday. The RBI will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 70 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2023 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)