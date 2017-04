* India cbank says receives 87 bids for 78.47 bln rupees at 2019 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 59 bids for 39.85 bln rupees at 2019 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 5.31 pct on 2 bids at 2019 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 145.5 mln rupees at 2019 bond auction