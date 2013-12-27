MUMBAI, Dec 27 * India cbank says receives 74 bids for 48.12 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 28 bids for 19.94 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 44.12 pct on 5 bids at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 62.3 mln rupees at 2032 bond auction