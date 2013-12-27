BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
MUMBAI, Dec 27 * India cbank says receives 74 bids for 48.12 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 28 bids for 19.94 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 44.12 pct on 5 bids at 2032 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 62.3 mln rupees at 2032 bond auction
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad