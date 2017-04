* India cbank: 150 billion rupee govt bond sale fully subscribed * Cut-off price for 7.28 pct 2019 bond at 93.26 rupees, yield at 8.8577 pct; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2023 bond at 100 rupees, yield at 8.8290 pct; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.32 pct 2032 bond at 91.60 rupees, yield at 9.2729 pct; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2042 bond at 90.37 rupees, yield at 9.2600 pct; fully sold