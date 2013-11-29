MUMBAI Nov 29 * India cbank says receives 104 bids for 64.47 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 59 bids for 29.94 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 28.69 percent on 2 bids at 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 60 million rupees at 2041 bond auction * For further details on the bond auction results see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)