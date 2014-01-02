The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0148 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0277 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0274 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0287 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds

