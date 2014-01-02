GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0148 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds
* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0277 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds
* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0274 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0287 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds
* For details of bond auction, see
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% (Apr 20) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% -----------------------------------