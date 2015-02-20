PANAJI, India Feb 20 India must strengthen
government and regulatory capabilities but must also resist
implementing "layers and layers of checks and balances" that
impede on necessary government functions, Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday.
"Let me emphasize, we need 'checks and balance', but we
should ensure a balance of checks. We cannot have escaped from
the License Permit Raj only to end up in the Appellate Raj,"
Rajan said according to a copy of a speech that was to be
delivered at an event in Panaji, in the western Indian state of
Goa.
Rajan also said India needed specialists with domain
knowledge and experience within government and regulation as the
economy develops.
"In many areas of government and regulation, as the economy
develops, we need more specialists, with the domain knowledge
and experience," he said.
"For instance, well-trained economists are at a premium
throughout the government, and there are far too few Indian
Economic Service officers to go around."
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by
Rafael Nam)