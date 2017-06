MUMBAI Dec 5 India's central bank will buy back 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations on Dec. 8, it said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India will buyback 8.07 percent 2017, 7.83 percent 2018, 8.13 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)