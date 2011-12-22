* March-end 7 pct inflation target faces uncertainty- cbank
chief
* Bond yields rise after inflation remark
* RBI likely to cut 7.6 pct growth forecast for this FY-
Subbarao
(Adds details, background)
By Manoj Kumar
VIJAYAWADA, India, Dec 22 The Indian
economy is poised to miss the central bank's growth forecast for
the current fiscal year, while the inflation outlook is
uncertain, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said
on Thursday.
The central bank's target for inflation easing to 7 percent
by the end of March faces uncertainty over the rupee and oil
prices, he said.
"Today (the) macroeconomic situation is a cause of concern,
cause of pain, because growth is falling, inflation is stubborn
and rupee is weakening," Subbarao said at an event in the
southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
He was making his first extensive remarks since the RBI on
Friday left interest rates on hold after 13 increases since
March 2010 and shifted its focus towards growth as the
once-surging economy is battered on several fronts, even though
headline inflation remained above 9 percent in November.
Food inflation, a key driver of broader price pressure, has
fallen dramatically in recent weeks even as manufacturing and
fuel price inflation remain elevated. Data on Thursday showed
annual food inflation fell to 1.81 percent in the year to Dec.
10, from the previous week's 4.35 percent.
"There are risks to inflation," Subbarao said. "Oil price
may not come down as much as we intend, rupee might depreciate
more than what we think. We don't know about food prices."
The recent tumble in the rupee has complicated the
RBI's inflation-fighting by making imports of fuel and other
items more expensive, and Subbarao's remark on Thursday about
the inflation target rattled markets.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis
points to 8.37 percent after his comments.
"It is worrying. I think the governor was absolutely right
in pointing out the uncertainty that has crept into the
environment. There is a likelihood that the (inflation)
situation does not improve too much," said Saugata Bhattacharya,
an economist at Axis Bank in Mumbai.
He said an improving U.S. economic outlook and a
less-dramatic-than-feared slowdown in China could keep commodity
prices near current levels.
"The combination of the two definitely has increased the
risk to what we had initially thought about inflation," he said,
adding that he nonetheless expects inflation to drop below 7
percent by the end of March.
Analysts have been cutting growth forecasts for India. Some
expect the economy to struggle to grow 7 percent in the fiscal
year ending in March, below last year's 8.5 percent.
BNP Paribas expects the India to grow just 6.5 percent in
the current fiscal year and 7.1 percent in the following year.
In late October, the RBI cut is growth forecast for the
current fiscal year from 8 percent to 7.6 percent. It will
revise the figure on Jan. 24.
"By all expectations that number will be lower than 7.6
percent," Subbarao said on Thursday.
RUPEE RESPONSE
The rupee was down last week nearly 20 percent from a July
peak to a record low before recovering somewhat after the RBI's
administrative measures to prop it up and, according to traders,
intervention in the forex market.
The RBI's policy is to intervene in the market only to ease
volatility.
"Rupee has appreciated slightly in the last one week,
perhaps because of better appreciation of our economic situation
and also in response to the policies of RBI," Subbarao said.
Subbarao reiterated on Thursday that the rupee level should
be determined by the market and that the RBI will act to contain
sharp volatility in the rupee.
"Our administrative measures will curb undue speculation and
ensure that interest of the genuine customers in forex markets
are not affected," he said.
"And of course exchange rate will improve as soon as there
is better news from Europe," he added.
India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter,
the slowest in over two years. Data last week showed the October
index of industrial output fell 5.1 percent, far worse than
expected, with annual capital goods output plunging 25.5
percent, a sign of dismal corporate sentiment.
The darkening outlook for the Indian economy has prompted
speculation that the RBI, which had been a global outlier by
continuing to fight inflation even as central banks elsewhere
looked to bolster growth, might accelerate a shift to looser
monetary policy in early 2012.
Policy gridlock in New Delhi following a spate of corruption
scandals has battered investor sentiment and stalled approvals
of major projects needed to ease capacity bottlenecks that curb
economic growth and add to inflation.
Earlier this month, the government slashed its full-year
growth forecast to between 7.25 and 7.75 percent, down sharply
from an estimate of 9 percent issued in February.
(Additional reporting by Shamik Paul, Aditya Phatak and Archana
Narayanan in Mumbai; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Malini
Menon, Aradhana Aravindan)