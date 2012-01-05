Singapore Jan 5 Concerns about India's growth is coming back to the centre stage and interest rate cuts will depend on how the inflation momentum is playing out, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India told television channel ET NOW on Thursday.

"I don't think in any of the governor's statements or in our guidance, we have made any explicit mention of actually starting to bring rates down," Subir Gokarn said.

"That will depend on how the inflation momentum is playing out." (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Writing by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)