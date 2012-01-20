MUMBAI Jan 20 India's central bank
clarified interest rates on investments in all small saving
schemes except public provident fund, on a particular date,
remains unchanged till maturity.
The central bank said clarification was in response to news
creating an impression that the small savings schemes rates
linked to Government security rates, are floating in nature and
will undergo change depending on the yields on G-Sec during the
currency of an instrument."
