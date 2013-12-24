Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6875 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week * India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.8381 pct vs 8.8500 pct two weeks ago * India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.88 rupees - cbank * India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 91.90 rupees - cbank
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.