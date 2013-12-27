MUMBAI, Dec 27 * India cbank says receives 78 bids For 80.42 bln rupees at 2043 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 34 bids for 29.97 bln rupees at 2043 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 35.98 pct on 2 bids at 2043 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 3 non-competitive bids For 25.5 mln rupees at 2043 bond auction