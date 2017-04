MUMBAI Jan 3 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks to pull back the rupee from one-month lows in late Friday trading, three dealers told Reuters.

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars from 62.50 rupee levels, they said.

The partially convertible rupee was last at 62.24/25 versus its Thursday's close of 62.26/27. It fell to 62.56 during the session, its lowest since Nov. 29. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)