MUMBAI Jan 22 The biggest overhaul of India's
monetary policy in 15 years aims to tackle the nagging inflation
that pushes up credit costs and stifles investment, but the
changes risk imperilling already weak economic growth in the
absence of broader reforms.
A central bank panel recommended sweeping changes to how the
central bank runs policy, including setting a long-term
inflation target of 4 percent, with wiggle room of 2 percent in
either direction.
Critics say the ideas would bring a western-style rigour to
an economy with emerging market problems; supply bottlenecks,
unpredictable monsoon rains and politically sensitive subsidy
spending that drives up food prices.
Monetary decisions would be set by a committee - they are
now made by the governor - putting the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) in line with the practice at most major central banks.
The arrangement, described by Standard Chartered Bank in
India as "one of the most important steps" in at least the last
15 years, may not suit India, some argue.
"I think we need to have a strong decision-maker at this
stage given the peculiarities of the macro-economic situation,"
said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank.
"And I think this kind of aping of some of the western
central banks does us no good. There are huge constraints on the
supply side," he said.
One of the biggest sources of inflation pressure in India is
a bottleneck in food production and distribution. One-third of
fresh food perishes before it reaches shops and unpredictable
weather often adds to supply pressures. That helps explain why
consumer prices are rising around 10 percent over year-earlier
levels.
"Inflation targeting is done in countries which have more
stable kind of pricing," Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind
Mayaram said in an interview with the ETNow TV channel.
Government incentives to grow rice and wheat as part of a
subsidised food programme for the poor also keep prices high.
Another cost pressure is widespread pilfering in government food
schemes.
Reducing 10 percent consumer inflation to 4 percent would
require politically difficult moves to curtail food prices that
have been rising by double-digits for years.
"Even if inflation is higher, it does not mean that people
will start eating less just because the interest rates are
higher," Mayaram said.
"There are other structural issues that need to be addressed
if we need to control food inflation," the official said, adding
that the panel's proposal to use consumer prices to anchor
inflation was "a little premature".
The current CPI measure was launched in 2012.
SHORT-TERM PAIN
While switching to the CPI as the key inflation measure
would put the RBI in sync with most central banks, it would also
mean current policy interest rates of 7.75 percent would likely
remain high, a prospect that pushed up government bond yields by
10 basis points on Wednesday.
"These recommendations clearly carry hawkish implications,"
wrote Credit Suisse economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde.
Under the recommendations of the panel, set up by RBI
Governor Raghuram Rajan, managing inflation would be made the
primary policy goal of the RBI, ahead of growth and financial
stability.
While some of the recommendations announced Tuesday would
need legislative approval, most could be implemented by the
central bank.
Rajan, a high-profile former chief economist at the
International Monetary Fund who took office on Sept. 4 in the
midst of a currency crisis, has in the past spoken in favour of
setting monetary policy by committee and establishing an
inflation target using the CPI.
READY OR NOT?
The government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has
struggled to implement reforms or remove bureaucratic hurdles
that would attract investment to ease the country's inherent
inflation pressures.
A 2012 decision to allow entry to foreign supermarkets,
intended to reduce widespread wastage due to a lack of
facilities such as refrigeration, has generated little interest
because of stiff local sourcing requirements. The UK's Tesco Plc
recently became the first such chain to invest, albeit
with a relatively modest $110 million commitment.
Singh's government has been paralysed by corruption scandals
that have stifled reform efforts. It faces an election by May,
the outcome of which is uncertain.
"The question is whether there is political support for
bringing down inflation. If the new government undertakes
reforms to reduce subsidies and bring down food inflation, the
headline CPI inflation can come down fast," said A. Prasanna,
economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
The RBI's current mixed mandate of managing inflation,
economic growth and financial stability all in one gives it
flexibility but has also led to often-shifting priorities.
Critics say that has stifled growth - Asia's third-largest
economy is expanding at its slowest pace in a decade - without
bringing inflation under control.
"It's a big positive for India's macro policy framework if
they can get this implemented, because it will basically help I
think better anchor monetary policy by establishing a clear
objective," said HSBC economist Leif Eskesen, echoing the
sentiments of many economists.
The challenge is fitting rigid inflation management into an
often-messy political reality.
Rajan's predecessor at the RBI, Duvvuri Subbarao, repeatedly
called on New Delhi to implement reforms to ease investment
rules, clear infrastructure bottlenecks and cut government
subsidies, but with little success.
The new policy set-up would raise the stakes for the
government to act - a tall order, especially if another
fragmented coalition emerges from the upcoming elections.
Indian governments have tended towards promoting growth and
putting pressure on the central bank to keep monetary policy
loose. The Mumbai-based RBI is not technically independent - the
governor and his deputies are appointed by the government -
although it generally enjoys latitude in policymaking.
Setting a CPI target of 4 percent over the long-term would
remove some of the discretion in policymaking and at the same
time strengthen the central bank's independence by insulating it
from pressures from New Delhi.
