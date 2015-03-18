MUMBAI, March 16 India is prepared to deal with
the consequences of a U.S. Federal Reserve move towards an
increase in interest rates, including heightened market
volatility, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said
in comments reported on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley in New Delhi, Rajan said India's foreign exchange
reserves were "comfortable", and the current account
deficit was under control, domestic news agency NewsRise
reported.
The U.S. Fed is widely expected to give an indication that
it could begin to tighten interest rates, possibly as early as
June. Its decision is due out at 1800 GMT.
"There will be some volatility in the market," Rajan said in
comments quoted by NewsRise.
As of end-February, India had built record high foreign
exchange reserves of $338.1 billion.
The Indian rupee ended little changed on Wednesday
at 62.69/70 per dollar compared with its previous close of
62.70/71, ahead of the Fed's policy outcome.
India was among the emerging markets slammed in 2013 when
hints of an unexpected change to U.S. monetary policy triggered
a "taper tantrum" in the markets. IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde earlier this week warned that these markets,
including India, should be prepared for the impact of U.S. rate
hikes that could surprise in timing and pace.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)