* RBI has bought about 700 bln rupees of bonds since Nov

* RBI sees 4 to 4.5 pct core inflation achievable - governor (Updates with quotes, details, background)

By Subhadip Sircar and Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Jan 25 Debt buybacks by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remain a policy option even though there are limits to their effectiveness in pumping liquidity into the banking system, senior central bank officials said on Wednesday.

Bond yields soared on Tuesday when the RBI appeared to downplay the chances of further buybacks through open market operations (OMOs) after cutting the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks by a hefty 50 basis points.

"Liquidity is going to be the driver," Deputy RBI Governor Subir Gokarn said in a conference call with economists and analysts. "If liquidity conditions so warrant, then OMOs remain on the table."

The RBI said on Tuesday that the cut in the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits the lenders have to maintain with the central bank, to 5.5 percent would inject about 320 billion rupees ($6.4 billion) into the banking system.

However, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, said there were inherent limitations to open market operations, including banks' appetite for OMOs.

"They may not want to give up securities that are liquid, and they may also want to retain some flexibility by way of additional statutory liquidity ratio, so that they can take money on daily basis," Subbarao said on the same call.

In its policy announcement, the central bank drew a distinction between the "structural" nature of the CRR cut and the less-permanent effect of occasional open market operations as a way to inject funds in the banking system.

Bond markets, however, like OMOs because thay are often timed to coincide with weekly government bond auctions, which have the effect of exacerbating tightness in the system.

The central bank has bought back about 700 billion rupees of bonds through OMOs in the last two months.

Daily borrowing by commercial banks from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility has been above 1 trillion rupees on most days since mid-December, indicating high a deficit in the system. The RBI has indicated it is not comfortable with a deficit of more than about 600 billion rupees.

The RBI left its key policy rate unchanged at 8.5 percent in its review on Tuesday, saying that inflation remained a threat.

Still, Subbarao said on Wednesday that the central bank might not wait for core inflation, now about 7.6 percent, to fall to historic lows of around 4 percent to start cutting rates.

The core inflation rate excludes food and fuel prices, and is a barometer of pricing power for producers.

"The only reference number we have is the rate to which core inflation had come down ... which is 4 to 4.5 percent," Subbarao said when asked if the RBI had a threshhold level for core inflation.

"It is not to suggest that we will not act until it comes to that level, but reaching 4 to 4.5 percent is within the realm of possibility and that's where we would like to get eventually."

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.32 percent on Wednesday, down from 8.35 percent on Tuesday when yields jumped 18 basis points after comments by Subbarao were interpreted to mean the bank may hold back on OMOs.

Traders said overall sentiment was bearish, with traders worried that Friday's 130-billion-rupee auction will not be supported by a buyback.

(Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ted Kerr)