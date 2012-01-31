* Gokarn says more CRR cuts remain on table
* OMOs will be used to meet cash shortfall between policies
NEW DELHI Jan 31 The Reserve Bank of
India will likely conduct more debt buybacks through open market
operations to meet cash shortages in between monetary policy
reviews, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said.
"At this point, OMO is still an approach that we are
following in response to assessment of liquidity tightness,"
Gokarn told reporters on Tuesday.
"(In) between policy announcements, clearly, this is
something that we can continue to use as and when the need
arises," Gokarn said.
Bond yields fell after Gokarn's comments, with the benchmark
10-year bond yield falling 5 basis points to 8.24
percent, as expectations of more buybacks strengthened.
The RBI announced a cut in CRR, or the proportion of
deposits banks set aside with the RBI in cash, by 50 basis
points to 5.5 percent at its monetary policy review on Jan 24.
The RBI has not conducted any buybacks since the CRR cut.
Gokarn said that pressures were persisting on liquidity and
further cuts in cash reserve ratio was an option.
"That decision will be taken when we do our mid-quarter
review, especially after having done one, the possibility of
another is always on the table," he said.
The CRR cut, which came into effect on Saturday, released
about 320 billion rupees of liquidity into a cash-strapped
system.
In the policy review, the RBI kept interest rates unchanged
citing higher core inflation.
Annual headline inflation, measured by the wholesale price
index, slowed to a two-year low of 7.47 percent in
December, thanks to a sharp decline in food inflation.
"We are looking at an inflation trajectory going into the
next year, and the point we made is that the fiscal position
that emerges in the budget for next year is going to have an
impact on that trajectory," Gokarn said.
"The (fiscal deficit) number that comes out for 2011-12,
whatever that number may be, is really something that has had an
influence on the inflation trajectory over the previous year. So
the number for FY13 is going to be an important factor," he
said.
Gokarn said the RBI would resort to measures taken in
November and December, if needed, to alleviate any pressure on
the rupee.
So far in January, the rupee has gained 7.3 percent
aided by renewed global risk appetite and dollar inflows into
local debt.
The local currency fell about 16 percent in 2011.
"If there is further pressure on the rupee, obviously the
measures that we took in November and December are still on the
table in terms of addressing any speculative pressures."
The rupee was stronger at 49.33/35 to the dollar on Tuesday,
compared with 49.79/80 at previous close.
"The rupee is now in a range that is something consistent
with our approach," Gokarn said.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)