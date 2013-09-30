MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian banks borrowed 826.58 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 27, higher than the 613 billion rupees on Sept. 26.

The RBI lowered the MSF rate by 75 basis points (bps) on Sept. 20 to 9.50 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)