US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors assess earnings, Trump comments
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian banks borrowed 915.95 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 30, higher than the 826.58 billion rupees on Sept. 27.
The RBI lowered the MSF rate by 75 basis points (bps) on Sept. 20 to 9.50 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
Karachi, April 13 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $222 million to $16,688 million in the week ending April 7, compared to $16,466 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 7 Held by the State $16,688.2 $16,466.1 mln 1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,055.9 mln $5,084.4 mln -0.5 commer