MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian banks borrowed 321.03 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 3, lower than the 447.56 billion rupees on Oct 1.

The RBI lowered the MSF rate by 75 basis points (bps) on Sept. 20 to 9.50 percent. It had raised the rate by 200 bps to 10.25 percent in mid-July.

Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)