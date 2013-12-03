GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
Dec 3 The Reserve Bank of India accepted bids worth 100.10 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) at the state loan auction on Tuesday. Following is the state-wise break-up: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Yield No. Amount Accepted (Years) (Percent) (in INR (in INR bln) bln) 1 Gujarat 8 8 10 9.37 2 Haryana 8 8 10 9.39 3 Himachal 3 3 10 9.32 Pradesh 4 Karnataka 30 30 10 9.39 5 Kerala 5 5 10 9.35 6 Maharashtra 15 15 10 9.37 7 Punjab 2.50 2.5 10 9.35 8 Rajasthan 5 5 10 9.33 9 Sikkim .90 .90 10 9.35 10 Tamil Nadu* 1.2 15 10 9.38 11 West Bengal 5 5 10 9.37 12 Puducherry 2.7 2.7 10 9.37 Total 97.10 100.10 * Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 3 billion rupees. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees