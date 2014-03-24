BRIEF-India cenbank sets underwriting commissions for April 28 bond auction
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
* India cbank says government buys full 50 billion rupees via repurchase auction on Monday
* India cbank: buys 50 billion rupees of 7.32 percent 2014 bond at 99.97 rupees
* India cbank says weighted average price at 99.94 rupees at repurchase of 7.32 percent 2014 bond
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% (Apr 26) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% -----------------------------------