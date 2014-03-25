MUMBAI, March 25 The Reserve Bank of India accepted 56.75 billion rupees as against 51.25 billion rupees notified at a yield-based state loan auction on Tuesday. Following is the individual state-wise break-up: + Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount Accepted (Years) Yield(Per (in bln (in bln cent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh* 10.0 12.50 10 9.48 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.50 0.50 10 9.45 3 Goa 0.90 0.90 10 9.45 4 Haryana 4.00 4.00 10 9.47 5 Jammu & Kashmir 1.80 1.80 10 9.46 6 Kerala 6.00 6.00 10 9.46 7 Manipur 1.50 1.50 10 9.46 8 Meghalaya 0.80 0.80 10 9.47 9 Nagaland 0.25 0.25 10 9.49 10 Punjab 5.00 5.00 10 9.45 11 Rajasthan 8.00 8.00 10 9.45 12 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 15.00 10 9.47 13 Tripura 0.50 0.50 10 9.48 Total 51.25 56.75 * Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 2.5 billion rupees and 3 billion rupees over the notified amount. * The RBI also accepted 5.4 billion rupees of Gujarat state loan at a cut-off price of 100.71 rupees. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)