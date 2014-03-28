MUMBAI, March 28 India's central bank said ways and means advances for state governments will remain at 153.6 billion rupees ($2.55 billion) for fiscal year 2014/15.

The number remains unchanged from the last revision effected on Nov. 11, 2013, the central bank said in a statement.

($1 = 60.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)