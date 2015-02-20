(Updates with background)
PANAJI, India Feb 20 India must strengthen its
government and regulatory capabilities but must also resist
bringing in "layers and layers of checks and balances" that
hinder the state's normal functions, Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday.
Rajan, in a speech in the state of Goa, said India needed to
find a balance between giving government and regulators
"unchecked power and creating complete paralysis".
Rajan did not cite specific examples, but his comments come
as India's emboldened regulators have begun investigating
companies over a variety of alleged misdemeanours.
Some investors have raised concerns about excessive
zeal.
The federal Central Bureau of Investigation sparked
indignation after publicly announcing a probe into industrialist
Kumar Mangalam Birla in December 2013 in relation to a coal
block allocated to a firm belonging to his Aditya Birla Group.
It dropped the case in August, citing a lack of evidence.
"Let me emphasize, we need 'checks and balance', but we
should ensure a balance of checks. We cannot have escaped from
the License Permit Raj only to end up in the Appellate Raj,"
Rajan said at an event in Panaji, Goa's capital.
"License Raj" has been used in India to describe what
company executives say is a daunting array of government
permits. Getting some of them has often involved complaints of
demands for bribes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was overwhelmingly elected in
May last year with a mandate of economic reform and speeding up
decision-making, especially in areas such as infrastructure.
Rajan also said India needed more specialists within
government and regulation as the economy develops.
"In many areas of government and regulation, as the economy
develops, we need more specialists, with the domain knowledge
and experience," he said.
"For instance, well-trained economists are at a premium
throughout the government, and there are far too few Indian
Economic Service officers to go around."
