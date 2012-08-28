MUMBAI Aug 28 India's central bank on Tuesday
sought to make it easier for investors to trade shares of
foreign companies listed on the domestic stock market.
It said it was allowing limited convertibility of Indian
depository receipts (IDRs) into underlying equity shares, and
vice versa.
The setting up of IDRs was aimed at encouraging foreign
companies to tap the Indian capital markets, but there have been
a number of restriction on convertibility.
Only Standard Chartered Plc has used the instrument
so far.
The Reserve Bank of India said there would be an overall cap
of $5 billion for raising of capital by issuance of IDRs by
foreign companies.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)